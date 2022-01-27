SHEPHERD,



Everlena Williams



Everlena Williams Shepherd was born August 1, 1936, to



Rufus Edgar Williams and Alice Mary Williams in Eclectic,



Alabama. She passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



Everlena graduated from the Robert Morton High School in Tallassee, Alabama, in 1954. She moved to Dayton shortly thereafter. Everlena was very smart, witty, talented and



creative, holding several positions throughout her career. She retired after nearly 23 years as an LPN at the VA Medical



Center.



Everlena accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, where she worked as the manager of the church thrift store and past president of the Senior Usher Board. Service at the thrift store was extremely meaningful to Everlena. She would often



minister to customers and help them find ways to pay for their items when needed. She also served as a volunteer in the local community by donating over 300 hours a year at the United Way's Clothes That Work Program.



Everlena loved to travel and she passionately loved spending time with her family and friends. She had many hidden talents like basketball, tax accounting and she was an amazing cook and baker. She loved completing crossword puzzles, quilting and watching television shows that would stimulate her mind. She was very supportive and always gave great advice. Everlena was the president of her local family reunion chapter and always found ways to keep everyone organized.



Everlena is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Marvin Williams, and six sisters: Marilou White, Emma Bates, Mary Alice Brown, Mary Odessa Bostick, Mabel Shepherd, Deane Roberts, and special niece Sarah JoAnn Glover. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 64 years Ezekiel Shepherd; sons Dwight, Craig (Tami), Marvin and Rodney; two sisters Geneva Beard, Marjorie Turner; brother Comer



Williams, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends including Pat



Armstrong, Linda Turner, and her St. Luke Church family.



Funeral service will be held 11AM, Friday, January 28, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Dr. Dayton, OH. Visitation 10-11AM at the church. Interment West Memory Gardens.



