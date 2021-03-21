SHEPHERD, George

SHEPHERD, Jr., George F.



George F. Shepherd, Jr., 84 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was born December 18, 1936, in Dayton, to Ethel (Sine) Shepherd who preceded him in death, he was also preceded by his beloved wife M. Jean (Newlon) Shepherd in 2007. George leaves to cherish his memory his son Richard (Teresa Nelson) Shepherd, daughter Cindy (Darrell) Bussey, seven grandchildren, sister Dorothy (Harry) Hammel, brother John (Nancy) Fry, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. George was a 1955 graduate of Fairview High School, retired from the Montgomery County Department of Human Services after 30 years of service, was a member of Memorial Baptist Church of Dayton for 50+ years, he was also a member of the Riverview Masonic Lodge, Kiwanis, AFS (Foreign Student



Exchange Services), was an avid bowler and had coached little league baseball. Due to COVID-19 precautions (please wear masks and practice social distancing) there will be a



walk-through visitation, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at



Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, starting at 11:00 am, followed by a service at 12:30 pm. George will be buried next to his beloved Jean in Dayton



