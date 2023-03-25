Shepherd, James



James (Jim) G. Shepherd, 88 of Fairborn, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. He was born June 27, 1934 in Grayson, Kentucky, to the late John and Doris (Hanners) Shepherd.



Jim graduated from Prichard High School, Grayson, Kentucky where he met his wife of 68 years, Juanita "Nita" (Locke) Shepherd. He and Nita were subsequently married on April 30, 1955. He enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF) and his military career spanned 22 years, traveling to many countries around the world and serving during the Vietnam wartime era. Retiring from active duty in 1972, he then worked and retired as a federal civilian employee for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where he nurtured his passion for military history while working in the USAF Museum. For many years he also worked for Burcham (Tobias) Funeral Home in Fairborn.



Jim was a longstanding member of New Beginnings Christian Church, formerly First Church of Christ in Fairborn, Ohio, and served as Deacon for 9 years. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #526. As a 32nd Degree Mason, Jim held various positions with several Masonic Chapters and organizations including the Fairborn Masonic Lodge 764 and Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio; the Ancient Accepted Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite Masonic Center; Antioch Shrine of Dayton; Past High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Ohio, Xenia Lodge 36; and Past Watchman of Shepherds for the White Shrine of Jerusalem. He was an avid golfer, who enjoyed traveling across the country and Florida snow-birding in his Airstream travel trailer.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Shepherd; sisters, Margaret Elizabeth Hardwick and Helen Brown; brothers Billy Shepherd and Bobby Lee Shepherd.



Jim was a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his loving wife, Nita; brother, Edgar (Greta) Shepherd of Ashland, Kentucky; Sister, Susie Webster of Athens, Ohio; daughter Debora McGillvary, Fairborn; and daughter and son-in-law Robin and Jerry Williams, Beavercreek; grandchildren James (Victoria) Lewis; Dr. Chelsey M. Williams and husband Dr. Eric J. Lucas; and Rick McGillvary; great-grandchildren, Sophia Lewis and Jackson Lewis; wonderful nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members and friends.



Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Christian Church, 7345 Dayton Springfield Road, Enon, Ohio 45323.



Visitation will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Services will follow immediately afterward at 12:00 noon in the same location with Senior Minister Steve Sisco officiating. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery located at 3256 Trebein Road, Fairborn, OH 45324

