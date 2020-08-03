SHEPHERD, Joseph Joseph Shepherd, age 90, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away July 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 5, 1930, the son of William and Marinda Shepherd. On June 23, 1962, he married Melva Baker Bowman. They attended Princeton Pike Church of God. Joe is survived by his wife, Melva; two sons, Don (Cheryl) Bowman, Oxford, Ohio, Ron (Mary) Bowman, Davenport, Florida; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother; Oscar (Diane) Shepherd, Morrow, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, and friends. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11, at Princeton Pike Church of God, with visitation preceding from 10-11, officiated by Pastor Barry Clardy. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park.

