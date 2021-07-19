dayton-daily-news logo
SHERA, Thomas William

Age 72, of Franklin, OH; died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Atrium Medical Center. Thom was born in Middletown, OH, on May 10, 1949, to the late William Carey and Marjorie Ann (Mount) Shera. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy as a Submarine Tender for 4 years. After his military service he worked with Shera Insurance for 40 years and was with Insurance Associates until his retirement. Thom was a member of the Rotary Club, Optimist Club and the Chamber of

Commerce. He enjoyed golfing, racing and being at the pool with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Shera and his brother, Daniel Shera. Thom is survived by his fiancé of 11 years, Linda Hoffman; his daughters, Amanda Zehring and her fiancé, Jeff Jackson, Abie Cobb and her

husband, Mike; seven grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madi, Zach, Meredith, Luke, Hayden, Greyson; two great-grandchildren, Brynleigh and Karter; and his lifelong friends, Steve, Gaile, Keith, Debbie, Pat, Nick, Narcia and Scott. Funeral Services are 1 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH, with Chaplain Concha Raull

officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill with military honors.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 am to 1 pm at the

funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or Hospice of Middletown.




