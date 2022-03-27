dayton-daily-news logo
SHERMAN, Marion L. "Mutt"

SHERMAN, Marion L. "Mutt", age 93, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Otterbein Senior Life Community. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his brother, Larry (Terri) Caudill; friend and caregiver, Danny LeForce; and extended family and friends. His family is honoring his request to have no services. Interment will be at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

