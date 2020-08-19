X

SHERMAN-PRESSLEY, MARSHA

SHERMAN-PRESSLEY, Marsha E. Age 63, of Dayton, born in Greenville, SC, transitioned her life August 13, 2020. Marsha was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Marsha leaves to cherish her memories her lifelong partner (fiancé), Blumer Gene Williamson; loving mother, Lucy Bigsby; stepfather, Troy Bigsby; sons, Dawan (Ronika) and Michael (Kemeeka) Sherman, Gene (Melissa) Williamson; daughters, La'Tisha (Michael) Sherman, Latosha (Anthony) Lemon; 2 sisters, 4 brothers, 5 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law; 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at First Thessalonian Baptist Church, 30 Oberlin Ave. Pastor Samuel Winston Jr. officiating. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

