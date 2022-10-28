SHERMAN, Robert John



Sept. 19, 1928 - Oct. 25, 2022



Robert John Sherman was born in Sidney, Ohio, to Clara (nee Paulus) and Alfred Sherman on September 19, 1928. He served in the United States Army for two years and then married Marilyn Hutt on June 15, 1957. Robert started his career in the Botkins, Ohio school district as a teacher after receiving a bachelor's in education from the University of Dayton, and a Master's in Education from Purdue University. He went on to become Principal and Superintendent before pursuing his PHD. In 1968 he received his Doctorate in Education from Miami University and joined the Administrative Staff at Miami. Robert retired from Miami University as Director of Continuing Education in 1984.



After retirement, Bob deepened connections and friendships in Oxford through golfing many times a week at the Oxford Country Club and attending unscheduled breakfast meetings with friends at McDonald's and Bob Evans. He and Marilyn were also longtime members of St. Mary Catholic Church.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Marilyn Sherman; survived by dear children Tamyra (Roger) Young, Melanie (Rich) Stupak, and Van (Kay) Sherman; cherished grandchildren Ryan (Stephanie) Young, Melissa (Kevin) McGowan, Nicholas (Danielle) Young, Kristina (Jason) Rust, Jonathan (Emily) Stupak and his great-grandchildren Liam, Haley and Grace McGowan.



Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11 AM at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Robert's name to organizations dear to him: The Salvation Army and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

