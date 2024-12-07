Sherrill, Robert Dee



Robert Dee Sherrill died to this life on November 15, 2024, at the age of 93. He was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, on January 21, 1931, and was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Dee & Fleeta Sherrill, his sister, Myrna Sherrill, and his wife, Betty Sherrill. His son and daughter-in-law survive him, Jon & Krystal Sherrill, and their sons, Jack and Tucker.



Robert was an exceptional student, graduating from Chillicothe High School in 1948 and Purdue University in 1952 with a degree in aeronautical engineering. In 1952, he joined the Air Force as a lieutenant, but because of his academic achievement, the Air Force sent him back to Purdue to pursue a master's degree in aeronautical engineering. He graduated in 1954.



He spent his entire career in the Air Force, first as an officer and then as a civilian employee for the balance of his career. He led many important research & development initiatives, including the first all-digital flight simulator project, which was later selected as one of the top ten most significant technological projects in the United States in the 1950s.



Robert was a steady and methodical man of unquestioned honesty and integrity. He loved his family, enjoyed a life-long interest in bowling, and will be missed by family and friends.



A memorial gathering and celebration of life for Robert was held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 6 at Fifth Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, MI. All were welcome to attend.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com