Shields, Robert H.



Age 88, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 2, 2023, surrounded by his family. The family would like to thank the staff at Miami Valley Hospital and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the excellent care they provided Robert and the support they provided to the family. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be held the following day at 11am. Burial to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Legion Post 598. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.

