SHIMEK, Ann Alig



Ann Alig Shimek, 54, beloved mother, wife, daughter, nurse, and friend, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. She was born on January 14th, 1966, in Dayton, Ohio, and is survived by her parents, Robert and



Helen Alig, and her six siblings, Mary Houston of Centerville, OH, Cate Cybriwsky of Lexington, KY, Bob Alig of Philadelphia, PA, Charlie Alig of Gainesville, GA, Tom (Laura) Alig of Dayton, OH, and Daniel (Jenine) Alig of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her husband, Joe Shimek, of Dallas, Texas, her daughter Courtney (JB) of



Columbia, SC, and her son, Jake, of Charlotte, NC, and her twenty nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Wright State University in 1988 with her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing and received her Master's of Science in Nursing with honors from Benedictine University. Ann was at her best over her 30-year career working in or near operating rooms, and most



recently served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Surgery Partners, Inc. of Nashville, TN. Prior to her current role, Ann was the Executive Director of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Quality Collaboration in Plano, Texas, and Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at United Surgical Partners, Inc., among various other healthcare leadership roles. Her responsibilities as an administrator, clinical director, and materials manager led her to her greatest passion, providing the highest quality care for the patients she served. In 1991, she co-founded LEAP Global Missions with Dr. Craig Hobar, which provides free, specialized surgical and medical services inspired by the love of Christ in more than 22 countries worldwide. She was a parishioner of St. Ann's Catholic Parish in Coppell, Texas for more than 20 years and more



recently attended Prince of Peace Parish in Plano, Texas. Ann was an avid traveler who enjoyed spending her free time with her family and friends, on the beach, and cheering on her



beloved Dallas Cowboys. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 am-10:00 am on Thursday, December 3 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial



beginning at 10:00 am on Thursday. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. As an expression of celebration, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities Dallas. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

