SHIMP, John



Age 58 of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 8, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio. John graduated from Dixie High School Class of 1982 and from DeVry University Class of 1985. He was a retired Computer Information Systems Specialist for Reynolds & Reynolds with 25 years of service; and a current employee of UPS with 8 years of service. He was a member of Community Harvest Church in Germantown. John was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan and loved attending games with his best friend Ron. He was a super star softball player; he enjoyed basketball and golf. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed the outdoors Preceded in death by his father Charles Richard Shimp. He is survived by his loving family: his 3 children Kristen Collins and husband Justin, Brooke Doak and husband Logan, Austin Shimp, his mother Joyce A. (Guinn) Shimp, his brothers Jim Shimp and wife Sandy and Jeff Shimp and wife Pam, 4 grandchildren Barrett and Lilah Doak, and Carter and Marlee Collins, the mother of his son, Jenny Shimp, best friend Ron Sage and wife Tammy, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Burial Trissel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 in John's memory. Please share condolences at



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com