Shinkle, Florence

Shinkle (Salyer), Florence Jean



Florence Jean Shinkle, age 95 of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 18, 2024 at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born October 12, 1928 in Paintsville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Irvin and Zelda (Murray) Salyer. Florence is survived by her 3 loving daughters, Sheila (Daniel) Schetter, Cheryl (John Sr.) Skinner, and Paula Dillon, grandchildren, Christina (Brandon) Albright, Kyle (Jennifer) Schetter, Michelle (Mills) Blevins, John (Alexa) Skinner Jr., Nick Dillon, and Kathleen (David) Douthy, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Shinkle, son-in-law, Noah T. Mills, and siblings, Cornell, Bertell, Lorena, Odessa, Chadwick, Willard, Galena, and Okadell. Florence was a lifelong member of the Northside Baptist Church. She was the oldest living member in the congregation until her passing. Florence was a woman who was loved by all the minute you met her. She had a great sense of humor and a loving heart. She enjoyed flowers and had quite the green thumb. Florence loved her family deeply and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love her. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 28, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Northside Baptist Church, 2425 Derr Road, Springfield. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., also at the church, officiated by Pastor Kirk Ross. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark Memorial Home for Women, 106 Kewbury Rd. Springfield, OH 45504 or the Dementia Association (https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate) in Florence's honor. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





