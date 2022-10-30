SHINN, Virgie Bell



Virgie Bell Shinn, 69, of Springfield, passed away October 24, 2022, in Arbor's of Springfield. She was born February 28, 1953, in Kermit, West Virginia, the daughter of Nathan and Gladys Jude. She is survived by four children: Perry Lee Malone, Michelle Murphy, April Shinn and Jeffrey Shinn; many grandchildren including: Alexus (Eno) Basquez, Anthony Sigmon Jr., Andrew Sigmon, Tara Shinn and Evelyn Shin; numerous nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Richard McCauslin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lee Shinn in 1996. She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Octavia Rose McKinster; five brothers and sisters and her parents. A celebration of Virgie's life will be held from 6:00PM until 800PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

