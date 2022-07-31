SHIPLEY, James



Age 65, of Beavercreek, passed away on July 24, 2022, at Centerville Health and Rehab. James was born to Glen and Carol Shipley in Dayton on February 11, 1957. Glen and Carol raised James in Kettering, where he lived most of his life. He graduated from Fairmont East High School, class of '75. For more than 25 years, he worked as a construction worker and carried brick and block for homebuilders until officially retiring in 1999. In addition, he also worked as a custodian for Bergamo Center and Mead Tower. Every year, sometimes two times a year, he would travel down to the Smokey Mountains for the wonderful scenic drive and the beautiful waterfalls. Among many things, he will be remembered for being a standup gentleman with a good heart and will be missed by his family, friends, and caregivers. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters-in-law, Andy and Rosie Shipley. He is survived by his two brothers, Glen and Steve Shipley; nephew, Justin; and three nieces, Shannon, Amber, and Kansey. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 3, at David's Cemetery in Kettering. Doug Morgan will be officiating the services. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville will be serving the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SISCA. Condolences at



