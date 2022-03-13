SHIREY, John Douglas "Doug"



John Douglas Shirey, or just "Doug" to all who knew him, aged 67, of Cosby, Tennessee, and formerly Springfield, Ohio, passed away at his home on March 10, 2022.



Doug was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 13, 1954, to John and Barbara Shirey. He graduated from South High School there, worked as a finish carpenter, and had a long career at Benjamin Steel as a warehouseman and supervisor before retiring in 2014. He was preceded in death by his father, John Shirey; uncles, Vaughn Dabe and Robert Shirey; aunt, Jody Hagerman; as well as other uncles, cousins, and family members.



Doug was a gentle soul, his kindness matched only by his generosity, always extending a helping hand to loved ones, friends, and neighbors throughout his life. He met the love of his life, Cathy, and they were married December 5, 1980. An exceptionally skilled craftsman, avid fisherman, and outdoorsman, Doug loved the beauty of nature, especially the Great Smoky Mountains of eastern Tennessee, where he enjoyed the last years of his life. He was a loving, caring husband and son, father and grandfather, and he will be missed terribly. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cathy; mother, Barbara; daughter, Kimberly; son, Jason; grandchildren, Draven and



Cadence; as well as many other family members and friends.



A viewing is scheduled for family and friends from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm, on Tuesday March 15, 2022, at Manes Funeral Home, located at 363 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to these foundations, whose causes were very important to Doug:



https://www.artemiscenter.org, https://projectwomanohio.org, SafeSpace of East Tennessee https://mcnabbfoundation.org/helping-the-center/domestic-violence-shelter



