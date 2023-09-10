SHIRK, Michael H. "Mike"



SHIRK, Michael H. "Mike", age 87 of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Mike was born December 21, 1935 in Marion, OH, son of the late Edwin H. & Lillian P. (Bradshaw) Shirk He graduated in 1954 from Troy High School as class president and received a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1959. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosie, in 2016. He is survived by their five children: Jane (Jeff) Tompkins Jacobs, James (Peggy) Shirk, John (Michele) Shirk, Julia (Jeff) Hughes, and Joann (Andy) Morgan; 16 grandchildren: Emily (Travis) Funk, Andy Tompkins, Rebecca (Cory) Dieter, William Tompkins, Michael Shirk, Ryan Shirk, Alex Shirk, Nicole (Tim) Staley, Johnny Shirk, Jackson Bush, Samantha Hughes, Bennett Hughes, Natalie Hughes, Collin (Olivia) Morgan, Clayton Morgan, and Alley Morgan; ten great-grandchildren: Hazel Funk, Zander Funk, Ava Shirk Huffman, Luna Staley, Leo Staley, Leia Staley, Lillian Morgan, Liam Morgan, Nora Morgan, and Winona Morgan. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Marjorie, Clarice, and Sue.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia with Fr. Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy, Ohio. The family will receive friends at St. Christopher Church on Friday evening from 5-7 pm and also on Saturday morning from 9:30 am until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Hotel or Foundation Fighting Blindness at https://give.fightingblindness.org/event/cincinnati-northern-kentucky-visionwalk-2023/e463613 (Please select Team Blue Eyes) Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home and to read Mike's full life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com



