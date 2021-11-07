dayton-daily-news logo
SHIVELEY, Betty

SHIVELEY, Betty L.

Age 94, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Sycamore Medical Center. Betty was a caregiver at Merrie Time Christian Nursery, retiring after 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E., son, Lester,

sisters, Rosemary Knick, June Ralston, and Anna Lee Furniar. Betty is survived by her son, Gene Shiveley of CA; grandson, Darcey Shiveley; granddaughters, Monica Shiveley Sexton and Kristin Shiveley Anderson; 5 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday,

November 13, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. There will be a pot luck fellowship following the service at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church.

