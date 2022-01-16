SHOAF, Kathy J.



Kathy J. Shoaf, 72, of Springfield, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Good Shepherd Village, Springfield.



Born April 2, 1949, in London, she was a daughter of Bernard and Norma Jean (Leslie) Shoaf.



A member of the First United Methodist Church of London, Kathy had worked for TAC II Industries in Springfield.



Survivors include her sisters Sandra (Darrel) Maynard of Avon, IN, Brenda (Ralph) Hitch of Springfield, brother Phillip Shoaf of Scottsdale, AZ, many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Kim Shoaf of Grove City.



She loved her nieces and nephews like they were her own. She was always happy to play games and spend time talking with them over the phone just to chat. Her soul was pure and loving; she will be greatly missed. Kathy was received in heaven by her beloved mother and father, Norma Jean and Bernard Shoaf, grandparents and brother, Robert Shoaf. There is no doubt Kathy is overjoyed to be with them again.



Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, with Pastor Dave Leckrone officiating. Interment will follow in Kirkwood Cemetery, London. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of service.



Memorials in Kathy's name may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.



