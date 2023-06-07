X

Shoemaker, Howard

Obituaries
Shoemaker, Howard Douglas "Doug"

Age 74 of West Carrollton passed away peacefully on 06/03/2023 at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Born in Chillicothe, OH on 12/01/1948 to the late Leonard E. and Wilma J. He is survived by his wife Susan, his son Marc and grandsons, Quentin, Ashton and Caden. He is also survived by his brother Pat (Leanne), Sister-in-law Janet Hutson and brother-in-law James Weisbrod (Anita) and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Doug was a veteran of the Vietnam war and a retired captain of passenger vessels on the Mississippi River. Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at FOP Hall, 3115 Stop Eight Rd, Vandalia, OH 45414 from 4:30PM - 7:00PM. Eulogy will be at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Little Long Ears Donkey Rescue or the Pet Advocate League.

