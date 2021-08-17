SHOEMAKER, Lois Jean



Lois Jean Shoemaker, 74, of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and her dog, Max, at home.



Lois was born on March 14, 1947, in Hamilton to Mary Jane (Ward) and Robert H. Young.



She married Samuel F. Shoemaker on December 6, 1970. He passed away on March 10, 2016.



Lois graduated from Fairfield High School and Elkhart Institute of Technology. She retired from Mercy Hospital after 41 years of service. She loved all animals, especially her



dogs. Lois most of all enjoyed spending time with her



grandchildren, especially her best buddy, Luke, who was with her every day.



Lois will be deeply missed by her children Dale (Missy) Shoemaker, Jill Powell and David (Brandi) Shoemaker; grandchildren Christina (Jeremy Sherbs) Logsdon, Justin, Brody, and Sam Shoemaker; great-grandchildren Lucas, Anna, Peyton, Jaxon, and Layla; brother Bob (Karla) Young; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 45 years, Samuel F. Shoemaker, and son-in-law Don Powell.



Family would like to thank Leah and Lindsay with Hospice of Cincinnati for their generous compassion and care.



Visitation will be held between 10 AM and 12 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021, with services to follow at Rose Hill



Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society at 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011.

