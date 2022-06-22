SHOEMAKER, Shearly

SHOEMAKER (Pemberton), Shearly Fay



Loving wife, mother and sister, died in Dayton, Ohio, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the age of 82. Shearly was born on September 22, 1939, in New River,



Tennessee, to Hopie Alice



(Porter) Pemberton and Henry Clay Evans Pemberton. In high school, she met Barney Ray Shoemaker, who would



become the love of her life. After graduating from Robbins High School in Robbins, Tennessee, in 1959, she moved to Dayton, Ohio, to join her sisters and find work. Barney couldn't live without her and moved to Dayton to be with her. Barney and Shearly were married on September 25, 1964, and were happily married for nearly 58 years. Shearly began working for the City of Dayton shortly



after arriving and stayed until quitting her job in 1975 to raise their son, Anthony. Shearly was an amazing wife and mother. She could cook anything from her homemade biscuits to her coveted zucchini bread to the Buckeye candies she gave out during the holidays. She was an active member of her church, Northridge Freewill Baptist Church for many years. Shearly had an amazing voice and loved to sing in the choir during nearly every service, usually standing beside her sister,



Dorothy. She also sang over the years with numerous groups and by herself. She had the voice of an angel. Some of her



favorite hymns including How Great Thou Art and The Lighthouse. Shearly loved everyone she came in contact with. She loved to visit family, church friends and others. She loved to go on vacation with Barney and Anthony and see the country. Shearly had a huge heart and loved to help people. Shearly survived many illnesses including Rheumatic fever when she was a child, pernicious anemia, and breast cancer. She never gave up. She was a survivor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hopie Alice (Porter) Pemberton and Henry Clay Evans Pemberton, her sisters, Christine Pemberton, Irene Clark, Dorothy Kearney and Mary Helen Clark, her brothers, Floyd Pemberton, Harold Pemberton, Henry Clay Evans Pemberton, Jr., Ernest Pemberton, Johnny Pemberton and Archie Glenn Pemberton, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Barney



Shoemaker, her son Anthony Shoemaker, daughter-in-law Amelia Robinson, her sister, Ynema LaFuria, sisters-in-law



Virginia Pemberton and Ruby Jean Shoemaker and brother-in-law Billy Shoemaker and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.



Shearly was a breast cancer survivor. The disease tried to take her life but didn't win. She lived for six more years cancer free. If you'd like to make a donation in her honor, please give to the Pink Ribbon Girls to help those fighting the fight. Her visitation will be at the Tobias Funeral Home in Dayton, 648 Watervliet Ave., Friday, June 24 from 5-8 p.m. Her funeral will be held there on Saturday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Timothy Hamilton officiating. Her burial will be at the Royal Oak Memorial Gardens at 7217 National Road in Brookville, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Shoemaker family.

