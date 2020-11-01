SHOOK, Monica Danielle



Monica Danielle Shook, 36, of Seattle, Washington, passed away on October 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home with her loving husband and her cats, Murderface and Puka, by her side.



She was born on December 20, 1983, in Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 2002. She attended college at Clark State Community College and graduated in 2004 with an Associate's degree. She married Andrew Bernard on September 19, 2020, in Seattle, Washington, in an intimate outdoor ceremony shared with their families and friends. It was the happiest day of her life.



Monica had so many special qualities, but she was best known for her quick wit, sarcastic humor, and infectious laugh. She enjoyed hosting bar trivia for Quizfix.net and co-hosting their podcast with her good friend, Paul Jensen. She also enjoyed karaoke, hiking, crafting, British television, Star Trek, and cats. She was passionate about gender equality and social justice. She was a sensitive, intelligent, funny, loving, beautiful woman and so much more.



She is survived by her husband, Andrew Bernard; father, Ricky (Erin McGrath) Shook; mother, Kim (Gregory) Geis; siblings, Crystal (Michael) Bradley, Tavia Geis, Zak (Lisa) Geis, and Peter Warren; nephews, Sean and Terrell Johnson, Xander Bradley, and Grayson Geis; nieces, Tierra Johnson and Olive Bradley; parents-in-law, Ralph and Linda Bernard; brother-in-law,



Jacob Bernard; best friend, Liz Snyder; and numerous uncles, aunts, & cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harold and Lucille Shook; and maternal grandparents, Glenn and Joyce Koyl.



The family wishes to thank all those who supported Monica during her illness by providing comfort, care, meals, or financial support. Special thanks to her dear friends, Elizabeth "Biz" Esborn, Jonas "Gus" Gustafson, and Dana Jensen for your endless love and support.



The family has entrusted Edwards Memorial, University Place, WA, with the cremation arrangements. A Celebration of Life gathering is scheduled for November 15, 2020, from 1pm - 4pm at the Retreat at Evans Farms, at 1892 Liberty Road, New Carlisle, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) at https://secure.seatlecca.org or to Planned Parenthood at https://www.plannedparenthood.org.

