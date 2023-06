Shook (Hammond), Vicki L.



Vicki L. Shook, 68, of Springield, passed away June 24, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel. Visitation begins at 1:30 PM in the chapel. Burial will follow. Full obituary and condolences may be shared and seen at www,jkzfh.com.



