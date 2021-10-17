SHORT, Claude R.



(Lieutenant



Colonel, USAF, Retired)



80, went to be with our Lord Jesus on Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Claude E. and Helen Dalwitz Short. He graduated from



Normandy High School and Parks College of St. Louis



University with a Bachelors of Science in Aeronautical



Engineering. Claude served a distinguished career in the United States Air Force from January 1963 to September 1989, where he was an aircraft and armament engineer. Upon



retirement, he continued his love for airplanes and applying his engineering talents as a contractor for ARNIC, Dynamics Research Company (DRC) and HJ Ford Companies. Claude is survived by his wife of 55 years, former Jean Bernice Schilling of Springfield, Ohio, their son, David, daughter-in-law, Sara, and two granddaughters, Anya and Madelyn of Ft. Worth, Texas. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home. A private interment ceremony will be held at the



Dayton National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, October 23rd, 10:00 a.m. Pastor Kirk Lithander of Fairhaven Church will be officiating. The family would like to thank Jill of Affinity Care for providing compassionate care and comfort to Claude. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Claude's memory to the organization of your choice or to the National Alzheimer's Association



(www.alz.org).

