SHOUVLIN, Teresa Ann



Teresa Ann Shouvlin passed away peacefully at her home on December 6, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 25, 1958, the daughter of Roger J. and Catherine (nee Clendenin) Shouvlin. She was



a graduate of Wittenberg University and earned a Master's degree in Journalism from The Ohio State University. She settled in Cincinnati to pursue her career as a journalist. Teresa loved rock music, often attending concerts around the country. Todd Rundgren was a particular favorite. She was also an accomplished writer and an imaginative artist. She spent her adult years immersed in an in-depth study of the writings of Marcel Proust. Teresa was the beloved baby sister of Susan (Thomas) Caldwell, Carol (Paul) Hanges, Sharon (the late Thomas) Conrad, John (the late Cynthia) Shouvlin and Mary Jo (the late William) Holohan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are welcome to join the family as they celebrate her life on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 3 PM to 4 PM at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Avenue, Mt. Washington with a memorial Service to follow at 4 PM. Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.

