SHRIVER, Mary

SHRIVER



(nee Lingenfelter),



Mary Caroline



Passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 91. Born in Leechburg, PA, Caroline was the youngest of six siblings. She would meet the love of her life, Thomas Shriver, and go on to have two children. Thanks to his Air Force career, they would travel the world and eventually settle down in Ohio. Caroline devoted herself to church service at both Aldersgate and Sulphur Grove United Methodist. She was known for being a talented cook and baker. Caroline enjoyed bowling and playing cards with friends. She also loved spoiling her grandchildren, one of whom is her namesake. Known to those around her as being a good person, Caroline was



loyal and took care of those around her. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years and five siblings. She is survived by her daughter Kelly Rutledge (Robert), and her son Bill Shriver (Lisa), four grandchildren, Ashley Shriver, Christie DeJulio, Shelby Caroline Hicks, and Casey Robinson, and three great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and fondly



remembered. The family would like to thank Ten Wilmington Place for the loving care shown to Caroline. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

