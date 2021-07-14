dayton-daily-news logo
SHROUT, Sonja Jane

"Janie"

Sonja Jane "Janie" Shrout 76, of Camden, Ohio, passed away July 12, 2021, at Hospice of

Dayton surrounded by those who loved her. She was born August 3, 1944, to Sherwood and Lillian Ester (Flannery)

Jackson in Middletown, Ohio. Her greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. She loved to camp at Four Seasons at Indian Lake and snow birding in Dundee,

Florida. Janie is survived by her children; Amy Shrout and

Jason (Jessica) Shrout, grandchildren; Kayleigh (Clifton Barker) Norris, Mason Shrout, and Cooper Shrout, great-grandchildren; Grant Simpson, Noah Barker, Maleigha Barker, and Krew Barker, siblings; Dwayne (Norma) Jackson and Marlene

DeFrates, life-long friend; Maryanne Leisz, and numerous

nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 52 years, Dudley Shrout, siblings; Don Jackson, Sharon Moler, Carolyn Proffitt, and Darlene Margerum. Visitation will be Friday, July 16, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Memorial contributions may be directed to

Hospice of Dayton, 325 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

