SHRUDDER, Jack D.



Jack D. Schrudder, age 77, of Fairfield Township, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Jack was born on January 18, 1945, in Hamilton, the son of the late John and Mildred (nee Campbell) Schrudder. Jack formerly worked at Western States, General Electric and Ford Motor Co. Jack is survived by his loving wife of over 56 years Sharon Schrudder; two daughters Christina (David) Shepherd and Maribeth (Todd) Oberdorf; four grandchildren Johnathan Shepherd, Reagan Shepherd, Sterling Shepherd, and Gunnar Shepherd; one sister Karen (David) Howard. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, cousins and close friends. Jack was preceded in death by three siblings Kenneth Schrudder, Fay Brandhoff, and Barbara Lepera. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 20, 2022, 5:00PM- 8:00PM at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral will be on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 11:30AM with Pastor Simon Fussnecker officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

