SHUFFLEBARGER,



Billy Preston



Billy Preston Shufflebarger, 80 of Union, passed away at home, November 10, 2020. He was born August 31, 1940, in Dryden, VA, to Herman



William and Cordie Faye (Vaughn) Shufflebarger, who preceded him in death, his



beloved wife of 42 years,



Martha Shufflebarger also



preceded him in 2007. Billy leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Michele (CJ) Allred, son Billy (Karen) Shufflebarger. Also surviving are his



grandchildren Alyson McNulty, Ashlyn McNulty, Sabrina Shufflebarger, Patric (Courtney) Allred; great-grandchildren Allie & Brady Allred; sister Barbara (Charlie) Poe, special friend Armata Keller, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Billy was a US Army veteran, he retired from Chrysler Corp. after 30 years of service and was an avid car enthusiast. Billy known as "Uncle Bill" was a loving husband, great



father, brother, papaw, for Sabrina he is papa, friend and loved by all who knew him. Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks are required and there will be a walk-through



visitation, Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, followed by private services, to view the services for Billy and leave messages of support, please visit: www.kindredfuneralhome.com. Billy will be buried in Minnich cemetery, Union, Ohio next to his beloved Martha.

