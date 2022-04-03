SHUIRR, Norma Jeanne



96, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 31st, 2022, at Ohio Masonic Home. She was born March 24, 1926, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Glennis F. and Margaret I. Shupe. Norma taught 23 years in Springfield City Schools. She was a member of the Guardian Council of Bethel #10, Order of Job's Daughters, was a part of the Mother's Club of Frank W. Kiefer of DeMolay, Home City Chapter #258 of Order of Eastern Star and served two terms as Worthy Matron and a member of Young Women's Mission. She belonged to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (formally 2nd Lutheran) all her life. Norma is survived by her children: W. Andrew Shuirr III (Carolyn), Rebecca L. Good (Arden) and Frederic A. Shuirr (Barbara); 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 3 step great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Walter A. Shuirr in 2019; brother, Fred Shupe and grandson, Mathew A Shuirr. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N Fountain Ave. Visitation will be from 1- 3 p.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Ohio Masonic Home Endowment Fund. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



