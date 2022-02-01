SHULTHEIS, Thomas



72, of Circleville, formerly of Centerville passed away on January 26, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1949, in Dayton to Wilbur and Kathryn (McCarty) Shultheis. Thomas was a member of Southminster Presbyterian Church, Centerville. He was a third generation carpenter with Carl F. Shultheis and Son. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Amy. Thomas is survived by his wife Mary Catherine (Stover) Shultheis, sons Thomas L. (Robyn) Jr. and Todd (Raina)



Shultheis, two grandchildren Luke and Ellie and by sister



Diana (Dennis) Puhalla. Private graveside services will be held at Dayton Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at X Church, 6600 Bigerton Bend, Canal Winchester, 43110. Memorial contributions are suggested to a Charity of Choice. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

