SHULTZ, Anthony "Lynn"



74, of DeGraff, passed away at 8:31 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio. He was born on May 2, 1946, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a son of the late Max Emerson and Reva Anne (Murphy) Shultz.



On July 28, 1967, Lynn married the former Gloria Jean Kahl in DeGraff, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on October 2, 2020. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Carey Musser; and a nephew, Scott Musser.



Lynn is survived by his four children, Hillary (Kyle) Knief, Ryan (Esther) Shultz, Sami (Clark) Schultz, and Dillan (Jacob Canipe) Shultz; nine grandchildren, Kasandera Knief, Elijah Knief,



Caleb Knief, Ethan Knief, Lillian Shultz, Nathanael Shultz, Elaina Shultz, Lilian Schultz, and Grace Schultz; a sister, Sandy Musser; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, George and Sharon Pequignot; nieces, Suzy Headley and Mandy Tidwell; and a nephew, Mike Pequignot.



After graduating in 1964 from Riverside High School Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he earned the rank of



sergeant during the Vietnam conflict. Following his discharge, Lynn worked as a computer programming specialist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for a total of 47 years. Lynn had a passion for firearms. He loved to custom design and build all types of firearms and ammunition. Lynn was a fierce competitor as a member of the Logan Handgun Association. He was also a member of the NRA and IHMSA. Lynn competed in state, regional, and international competitions. He was very instrumental in developing and growing the LHA of which he was a member for 41 years and current vice-president. His



secondary hobby was building and flying RC aircrafts.



The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes Street in DeGraff, where Reverend Bruce Keeling will officiate a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Military rites will be provided by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made, in Lynn's memory, to the Logan Handgun Association, P.O. Box 471, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.



DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, DEGRAFF is honored to serve the Shultz family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

