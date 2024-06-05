Shultz, Karl Edmund



KARL EDMUND SHULTZ, was born at home in Springfield on December 28, 1936, to Edmund and Wilda (Powell) Shultz. He passed away at home on May 30, 2024, having had failing health for the past year. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, being outdoors, animals of all kinds, boating and classic cars. Karl is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 55 years, Margaret (Schutte) Shultz; his beloved son, Lt. Kristopher Shultz of the Clark County Sheriff's Office; his daughter-in-law, Kristin (Cline) Shultz; his wonderful grandsons, Christian Knasel, and Kadin and Kasin Shultz; and his loving and loved brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Cheryl (Baker) Shultz of Corona, California. He is also survived by several cousins, James and Barbara Mast of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Linda (Shultz) Butler of Parrish, Florida, Jerry, Mike and Kathy Bobo of Ocala, Florida; the Steiner family of Pennsylvania; and the Lutzweit family of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Angela and Erwin Rydstrom; and sister-in-law, Grace (Schutte) Roden of Xenia. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers (www.t2t.org) or your favorite charity. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com