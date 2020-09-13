X

SHUMAKER, Ronald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SHUMAKER, Ronald E. Age 77, of Kettering, passed away at home on September 5, 2020. Ron was born in Xenia, Ohio, on June 7, 1943, to Robert Clark Shumaker and Thelma (Ary) Shumaker. Ron is survived by Rosemary Corron, the mother of his three surviving children, Chris (Beth) Shumaker, Andrew Shumaker,, Nancy (Todd) Templin. Ron is also survived by his three grandsons, Ryan Shumaker, Matthew and Alex Templin; one granddaughter, Sara Shumaker; and one great-granddaughter, Lyla Lynn Wright. Ron graduated from Xenia High School in 1961. Ron will be interred at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the American Cancer Society. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

