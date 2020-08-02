SHUMAN, Bruce Adrian Bruce Adrian Shuman, age 77, husband to Lola (Conley), born 29 January 1943, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Floyd & Roeberta (nee Frantz) Shuman-Davies-Damon; lost his 26 month battle with lung & brain cancer on July 30th 2020. Bruce is survived by his brother, Terry (JoAnn) Shuman; children: Catherine (nee Shuman) Barber of Fairborn, Ohio & Leonard (Shay) Shuman of New Carlisle, Ohio; grandchildren: Zachariah Barber, Elizabeth (Kyle) Hinch, Stephen Schultz, Tearra Barber, Randall Shuman, & Bryce Shuman, & great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Lincoln, Levi, & Logan. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Lola & elder sister Rhea (Shuman) Throckmorton. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1961 at 18 then entered the USAF in May of 1961. While in the military he served fearlessly upon a nuclear missile silo with only a rifle. No bullets. Just the rifle. Next he was stationed to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. As fate would have it, this would be the one place that would bring him & Lola together. They were set up on a blind date from which sparks flew right from the start. The love birds finally tied the knot 21 August, 1965. Just a mere 6 days after trading the military life for a life of domestic bliss. His working career lasted from 1968 until his retirement in 2010. During which time he remained in one building under the name of four companies. AMF, Leland Electrosystems, A.O. Smith Industries, & GE Aviation where he served as a calibration specialist/technician. While working for Leland they asked him to design a specific type of machine from the ground up. This machine is still in use today & earned him employee of the month upon its completion. Bruce had several interests throughout his life. His first endeavor was to become a private pilot. That goal was obtained 16 November, 1980. During his piloting education he also achieved his Restricted Radiotelephone Operators Certification. As a young boy he was always interested in astronomy & purchased his first telescope not long after joining the USAF. That bug never left as for many years he was a key-holding member of the Miami Valley Astrological Society. The love of aircraft never wavered. Upon his arrival at the base, he found the USAF Museum in its infancy. He spent so many hours there with his family as it grew that he knew much more than the plaques could ever tell an individual. He loved talking about them nearly as much as he loved flying. His final endeavor became an absolute obsession. This obsession started when he read a book in which his father contracted an attorney to investigate the history of their surname. Upon finally taking the time to read it he found countless mistakes which lead him down this path. For 38 years he tramped through cemeteries, pillaged libraries, & scoured countless records to create his final legacy. His ancestry records of all the descendants from the very first (direct ancestor) Shuman to step foot on American soil to the present. The final count in his data base was 33,233 people, 57,108 records, 9,027 pieces of media. He had completed five generations out of 13. Calling hours will be held at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home @ 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, Ohio 45324 on August 6, 2020, from 10:00a to 12:00p with services immediately following. Interment at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. Condolences for the family can be made at www.burchamtobias.com

