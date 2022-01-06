SHUMATE, Richard A.



87, of Madison Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home. He was born in Middletown on



October 29, 1934, to parents, Edward and Ethel (Long) Shumate. Richard had worked as a sales manager for Armco Steel Corporation. He proudly served his country in the



United States Army. Richard is survived by his daughter,



Carolyn (Douglas) Semenick; six grandchildren, Adam (Mandy), Lauren (Andy), Jacob (Kandice), Erin, David (Danielle) and Max (Sara); thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lillian (Jacobs) Shumate; daughter, Linda Shumate Wallace; parents; and



seven brothers and sisters. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding



Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Max Semenick officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to ViaQuest Hospice, 525 Metro Place North, Suite 300, Dublin, OH 43017. Please sign the guestbook at



