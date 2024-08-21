Shumway, Mary

Shumway (Upton), Mary Edith



Mary Edith Shumway, age 95, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2024. She was born on December 21, 1928 in Loveland, Ohio to the late Frank and Flora Upton. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank (Eileen) Upton, Bob (Jeanine) Upton, and Paul Upton; and son, Richard (Sherry) Shumway. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 76 years, Billy Shumway; daughter, Mary Ann (Denny) Ferguson; grandchildren, Nicholas (Holly) Shumway, Kevin (Tori) Shumway, Tracy Ferguson; 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. A funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Darlene Fugate officiating. A graveside service will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



