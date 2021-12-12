SHY, John William



John William Shy passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Springfield Regional Medical Center after a years-long struggle with lung cancer. He was 70 years of age. John was born in Springfield, Ohio on November 22, 1951, and was the son of Charles W. and Eileen Henderson Shy who preceded him in death. He was a graduate in 1970 of Springfield South High School where he was a member of the Wildcats Marching Band as a sousaphone player. After graduation, John followed in a generational family tradition and worked for the Detroit, Toledo and Ironton Railroad for a number of years. He later pursued his personal passion of auto body repair and restoration in which he exercised his considerable skills in drawing and painting. John loved motorcycle riding and was an avid Harley Davidson fan. He will be remembered by many as a great friend, a wonderful brother and a loving father, and will be very much missed by all. John is survived by one son, Anthony Shy, when wed to Loretta Brown, and a daughter, Amy Shy, when wed to Janice Daniels. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy (Brian) Larson of Grove City, and a younger brother, Jeffrey (Philip) Swanson-Shy of Mesa, Arizona. Friends may call at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman funeral home from 5-8 PM on Monday, 13 December, 2021. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Stephen Brown at the funeral home on Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 11 AM. Graveside services will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Appropriate masking and precautions for the COVID pandemic are kindly requested. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

