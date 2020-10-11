SICREE, Sylvia

SICREE (nee Pazsint), Sylvia Ann Passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born November 16, 1936, in Ellwood City, PA, to Alexander and Alice Pazsint. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Albert (2017), and sister Grace. She is survived by her sister Rose and brothers James, Daniel, Thomas, and Michael; also, by sons Stephen Sicree, Andrew Sicree, David Sicree, and Matthew Sicree; and daughters Alice Bean, Elizabeth Probst, Kathryn Bobb, and Joan Sicree; and 25 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 13, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St, Dayton. The family will greet friends from 9:00 am-10:00 am, on Tuesday, also at the church. Sylvia will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

