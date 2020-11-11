SIDELL, Arthur

SIDELL, III, Arthur L.



Born: September 11, 1947



Mobile, Alabama.



Died: November 7, 2020, Xenia, Ohio.



How do we find words worthy of this man who was a veritable giant not only in the lives of his family, but in his



community? How can we



express in just a few lines the depth of his adoration for Ann, his wife of 50 years? How can we convey the pride and joy he felt in his children and their families: Christopher (and Lynda), Mathew (and Carol), Jessica (and Brian), Jacob (and Sara), and Sarah (and Jonathan) and his grandchildren, Alex, Nic, Lucia and Finn? His love for his sisters Ellen Leverenz, Carol Smith and Deborah Sidell? What could possibly do justice to the work he did as a public servant in the courts of Greene County for the past 46 years?



The truth is, there are no words adequate enough to paint the picture of Arthur's contributions to all those who met him. He filled whatever room he entered with a calm presence emulating his Southern upbringing. He commandeered every conversation with stories of his children and their latest



accomplishments. Arthur's clients continuously comment on the unwavering level of representation and commitment he devoted to each and every one.



A Mass will be held at 11 AM Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairgrounds Rd., Xenia, with Father Mike Nartker celebrating. Friends are welcome from 10 AM Friday until the time of service at the church.



His family would like to have a big celebration worthy of Arthur's life after the COVID19 restrictions have been lifted.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Arthur's favorite charity, the Jim Fleischer Memorial Scholarship, Greene Giving 941 W.



Second St., Xenia, OH 45385 would be appreciated.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Due to COVID19, masks and social distancing will be observed.

