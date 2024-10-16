Siders, Rachel D. "Rae"



RACHEL D. "RAE" SIDERS, 86, of Roswell, GA, died Wednesday, October 9, 2024 of respiratory failure. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware on November 18, 1937, the daughter of the late Frank H. and Margaret S. (Winger) Waters. Rae was a proud graduate of Penn State University where she met her husband of 53 years, Ron, both Class of 1959. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, Panhellenic Council, student council and participated in many intramural sports. Rae and Ron lived in Long Beach, CA, Boston, MA and Cleveland, OH before settling in Springfield, OH in 1974. A 48-year member of High Street United Methodist Church, Rae was a Girl Scout troop leader, a 30-year blood donor and volunteer with the American Red Cross and box office manager for 20 years at the Springfield Arts Council. She enjoyed leadership roles with Young Women's Mission, Daughters of the American Revolution and New Neighbors League. In 2022 Rae moved to Roswell to be closer to family. She found her new church home at Northbrook United Methodist Church, where she joined the choir, and she served on the council of the Brookdale Chambrel Residents Association. Rae loved to laugh and gained many friends through golf, church activities, the arts, bridge groups and book clubs.



Rae was predeceased by her husband Ron in 2012. She is survived by three children, Karen (George) Hoskinson of Denver, CO, Judy Siders of Roswell, GA and Steve (Lynne) Siders, also of Roswell, GA; five grandchildren, Andrew (Kelly), Nick and Katie Hoskinson and Grace and Lexie Siders; and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14 at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org), High Street United Methodist Church (www.highstreetunited.org/give) and Northbrook United Methodist Church



(www.northbrookumc.com/give).



