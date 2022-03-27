Sidwell, George

SIDWELL, Jr., Rev. George L.



Age 96 of Columbus, formerly of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Wesley Glen Retirement Community in Columbus. George served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII. Following his service in the military, he graduated from Kenyon College with Honors in Philosophy, summa cum laude. He became a minister in the United



Methodist Church, where he served for over 40 years. This



included 15 years serving as a missionary in South Korea, where he worked in evangelism and church development and later as Administrative Assistant to the Korean Bishop. He



retired in 1989 after serving as minister for 18 years at Englewood United Methodist Church and had continued to serve as Pastor Emeritus for the church. He also served on various boards and committees of the United Methodist Church, both locally and nationally, as well as many community organizations. He is survived by his sons: David Sidwell of Dayton, daughters: Donna Rae (Fernando) DeGracia of Richfield, MN, M. Kathryn Jimenez of Columbus, sister: Norma (James) Dew, grandchildren: Jason and Rachel Sidwell, Jennifer Cox, Set,



Salomon and Lisseth DeGracia, Lesley Toumi, Patricia



Valentine, Kristie Blake and Ricardo Jimenez, great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives and numerous friends. George was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years: Edna Rae



(Leonard) Sidwell, parents: George L. and Freda (Masterson) Sidwell Sr., sisters: Hildreth Sidwell and Loretta Lou Padelford and son: G. Lincoln Sidwell. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Englewood United Methodist Church, (107 N. Walnut St., Englewood), with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. Interment will be privately at Rosehill Cemetery in Rosehill, Ohio. If desired, memorial



contributions may be made to Northmont F.I.S.H. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com