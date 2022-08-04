SIEBENTHALER, Elizabeth

SIEBENTHALER (Chew), Elizabeth "Betty"



Elizabeth "Betty" Chew Siebenthaler of Kewadin, Michigan, formerly of Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo, Florida, and Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on beautiful Torch Lake on July 28, 2022, at the age of 103. Betty was born on October 23, 1918, to the late James A. Chew and Jessie B. Chew in Xenia, Ohio. Betty graduated from Xenia High School in 1936, and then proceeded to attend Dana Hall for finishing school. Betty worked after school for her father at the Chew Newspapers. On May 18, 1946, she married the love of her life, the late William A. Siebenthaler in Xenia, Ohio, who passed away in 2009. Betty always loved to travel, starting at a very young age with her parents, taking a boat to Europe. Then later it was traveling to the East to visit her older sisters, either in Wellsley, MA, or living in New York City where she took piano lessons on an organ in the basement of a church. That passion for travel continued throughout the years, including trips to the Middle East, Europe, Africa, China, etc. as well as within the United States. Betty loved boating as well, which led to the purchase of a boat in Florida, named the Lizalot, with their good friends, the Coughnours, and this ultimately led them to Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Florida. Betty was very involved with the golfing community at Ocean Reef, eventually joining The Niners, which she remained a member of until selling her home in Florida. Betty was a member of the Colonial Dames along with her sisters. Betty was a member of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Elk Rapids, and prior to that the Episcopal Church in Oakwood, Ohio. When Betty and Bill purchased A-Ga-Ming Golf Course in 1978, Betty took a huge interest in the sport and enjoyed golfing over the years, not only in the leagues at A-Ga-Ming and Ocean Reef, but also all over the country, including a visit to St. Andrews Golf Course in Scotland. Betty did not care for winter, however, she did love knitting and needlepoint, and she could often be found in the ski lodges while Bill and the rest of the family were skiing, particularly at the Otsego Resort for their Dayton "ski week", which continued with the grandchildren as well.



Betty is survived by: her grandchildren, Wm. Alan (Jennifer) Siebenthaler of Lexington, KY, Jessica E. (Robert) Thompson of Kewadin, MI, Bryan A. (Maria) Terrell of Seattle, WA, Jeffrey D. Terrell of Traverse City, MI, Michael J. Terrell Jr. of Kingsley, MI, and Alissa K. (Matthew) Feldt of St. John's, FL; 17 very special great-grandchildren; her nephew, David Altick of Jacksonville, FL; and nieces and nephews in the Boston area as well as Arizona and California.



Betty was preceded in death by: her husband, Bill, of 63 years; her daughter, Katharine A. Terrell; her son, William A. Siebenthaler Jr.; her sisters, Florence Chesterton and Katherine Collier; and by her parents.



The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers who helped Betty be able to spend the rest of her life in her Torch Lake home, especially Sue and Peggi, as well as many others.



In lieu of flowers, Betty would like contributions to be sent to Good Samaritan in Ellsworth, particularly the Moms and Tots Center which is run by her friend, Gayle.



