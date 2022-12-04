dayton-daily-news logo
SIEBOLD, William

SIEBOLD, William Lincoln

76, of Springfield, passed away November 27, 2022. He was born May 23, 1946, in West Jefferson, Ohio, the son of William Lincoln Siebold Sr. and Dorothy (Stewart) (Siebold) Lambert. Mr. Siebold was a life member of the V.F.W. in West Jefferson and a life member of the Am Vets Post 189. He was retired from the United States Marine Corp following 20 years of dedicated service. Survivors include one brother; Roy Lambert, two grandchildren; Kattie and Patti, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends; Richard L Smith and Donn McNeal. He was preceded in death by two daughters; Julie Luna and Amy Siebold and his parents. At Mr. Siebold's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


