Siegel, Sidney "Steve"



Sidney "Steve" Siegel, age 63, of Dayton passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was born on August 25, 1959 in Dayton, OH to the late Sidney and Margaret Siegel.



Steve was very involved in the community. He was a former president of the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce and the Huber Heights Optimist Club. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the Greene County Fish and Game. Steve loved fishing, hunting, and watching his grandchildren play sports.



He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Vickey Siegel; his children, Katie Hames, Steven (Krystal) Siegel, David (Ashley) Siegel, David Watts and Jeremy Watts; his grandchildren, Sarah Hames, Emily Hames, Lilly Siegel, Sidney J. Siegel, Keana Siegel, Raylyn Siegel, Taygen Siegel, Cylis McNeal, Amber Watts, Zeke Turtle Watts, Abigail Watts and Dylan Watts; his brothers, Scott (Suzanne) Siegel, Stuart (Alyssa) Siegel and his sister in-law, Connie Garcia. He is also survived by numerous family and friends.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 9:00am to 10:00am with services immediately following, all at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4140 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. Steve will be laid to rest in Willow View Cemetery.

