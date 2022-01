SIEGERT, Doris



Age 88, much loved sister and aunt entered into eternal life on January 17, 2022. Preceded by parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister, and the love of her life, her husband, Klaus. Survived by twin sister Dorothy Perkens, sister Norma Nawroth, and nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held. She was laid to rest beside her beloved Klaus. May she rest in peace in our loving Savior's arms.