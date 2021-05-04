SIEGESMUND, Debbie S.



69 of Springfield, passed away April 30, 2021, in the Soin



Medical Center. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 19, 1951, the daughter of Donald and Rosemary Severt. Debbie retired from the Clark County ESC as a teacher's aide with over 20 years of service and the last five years at Medway



preschool where she poured her heart into educating her precious students by making learning fun. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Debbie was a 1970 graduate of St Joseph High School and



received her associate degree from Clark State in social work. Debbie was very family oriented enjoying every moment with her family, especially the grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her flower gardens, playing volleyball, and traveling to frequently visit family, mainly in Arizona and Japan. Debbie was often the life of the party with her spontaneity and happiness which made her a joy to be around. She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law



Howard Siegesmund. Left to cherish her memory is her



husband Stephen F. Siegesmund, whom she married December 28, 1991; sons Joshwa Irion (Rena) Rutherford and Aaron Lee Rutherford; sister Gail Combs; grandchildren Madison Marie, Braylon Ray, and Hana Kathryn Rutherford; nieces and nephews John and Heather Combs and Doug, Greg, Eric and Ashley Siegesmund; mother-in-law Bernice Siegesmund; and a host of many close friends. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Debbie will be Thursday at 11:00 AM in the Memorial Home with Rev. Stephen Foster officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 1500 Broadway St., Springfield, Ohio 45504. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



