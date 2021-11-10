SIEHL, Aaron John



Age 49, of Union, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. He was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1990. Aaron played hockey and was very active with the Megacity Hockey Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his son's sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 20 years: Cherie (Hennie) Siehl, sons: Brendan (Mea Baker) Siehl, Eli Siehl, Jack Siehl, father: John Siehl, sister and sister-in-law: Jennifer (Stefanie) Siehl, mother-in-law and father-in-law: Linda and David Hennie, brother-in-law and



sister-in-law: Michael (Misty) Hennie, nieces: Avery and



Isabelle Siehl, Anna Hennie, Abby Hennie, nephews: Gabe Hennie, Drew Hennie, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and his Megacity family. He was preceded in death by his mother: Patricia Ann (Comer) Siehl. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the



Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with



Pastor Michael Hennie officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Siehl Boys College Fund. To view the service for Aaron and leave an



online condolence, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com