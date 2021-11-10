dayton-daily-news logo
X

SIEHL, Aaron

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SIEHL, Aaron John

Age 49, of Union, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. He was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1990. Aaron played hockey and was very active with the Megacity Hockey Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his son's sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 20 years: Cherie (Hennie) Siehl, sons: Brendan (Mea Baker) Siehl, Eli Siehl, Jack Siehl, father: John Siehl, sister and sister-in-law: Jennifer (Stefanie) Siehl, mother-in-law and father-in-law: Linda and David Hennie, brother-in-law and

sister-in-law: Michael (Misty) Hennie, nieces: Avery and

Isabelle Siehl, Anna Hennie, Abby Hennie, nephews: Gabe Hennie, Drew Hennie, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and his Megacity family. He was preceded in death by his mother: Patricia Ann (Comer) Siehl. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the

Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with

Pastor Michael Hennie officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Siehl Boys College Fund. To view the service for Aaron and leave an

online condolence, please visit


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
FENT, Delcie
3
GRAY, Timothy
4
REID, K. Suzanne
5
Schoenherr, Dennis
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top