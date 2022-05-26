dayton-daily-news logo
X

SIEHL, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SIEHL, Joseph W.

Age 71 of Phillipsburg, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. He had worked for 20 years at IHOP and was currently working for the past 30 years at Cracker Barrel as a cook. Joe was an avid concert goer and a huge Jimmy Buffet fan. He

enjoyed traveling and will be remembered for never forgetting a family member's birthday and always sending a birthday card. He is survived by his siblings: John Siehl, Pat (Jacquie) Siehl, Mike (Mollie) Siehl, Tim (Nancy) Siehl, Amy (John) Fischer, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Susan (Kaltenbach) Siehl, brother: Charles "Charlie" Siehl,

sister-in-law: Pat Siehl and nephew: Aaron Siehl. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Northmont F.I.S.H. To view the service for Joseph and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
BROOKS, Maxine
4
KELLY, None
5
OWENS, Aaron
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top